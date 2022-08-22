Qualcomm is apparently plotting a return to the server chip market. The company is overhauling its CPU offerings after acquiring the upstart chip design company Nuvia in 2021. Nuvia was founded by three high-ranking engineers from Apple's chip division, with the original goal of designing ARM server chips (though it never launched a product). After Qualcomm bought the company, it seemingly pivoted its new chip division from server chips to laptops and phones. Now, according to a new report from Bloomberg, Nuvia's original goal of building server chips will be allowed to continue.

The report says Qualcomm is "seeking customers for a product stemming from last year's purchase of chip startup Nuvia" with Amazon Web Services as one of the first companies that "agreed to take a look at Qualcomm's offerings." Apple has proven to the world that ARM chips can scale up, and on laptops, they've proven to be more efficient than the x86 chips from Intel and AMD. Companies like Amazon have even started making their in-house server chips based on ARM's licensable CPU designs.

There's no timeline for when Qualcomm's server chips will be available, but Qualcomm's current schedule has Nuvia technology showing up in laptops in "late 2023."