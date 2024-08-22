from the Bad-Feeling-About-This.-HAL? dept.
And why engineers say the moon-bound Alexa can't become 2001's HAL:
Captain Kirk, Spock, and the rest of the Star Trek gang were in constant dialogue with the onboard Enterprise computer, asking it questions about the starship and their alien environments.
[...] When Lockheed Martin, the company that built the new Orion spacecraft for NASA, first dreamed up the talking computer, engineers figured they'd just throw an Amazon Echo Dot on the dashboard with a laptop and call it a day. But it wasn't nearly that simple, said Rob Chambers, Lockheed's director of commercial civil space strategy.
[...] An experiment to test the technology will ride along with Artemis on its first spaceflight, which could launch as early as Aug. 29. The project, named Callisto after one of Artemis' favorite hunting companions in Greek mythology, is programmed to give crew live answers about the spacecraft's flight status and other data, such as water supply and battery levels. The technology is being paid for by the companies — not NASA.
A custom Alexa system built specifically for the spacecraft will have access to some 120,000 data readouts — more than astronauts have had before, with some bonus information previously only available within Houston's mission control.
[...] For the most part, the virtual assistant will be answering queries, like "Alexa, how fast is Orion traveling?" and "Alexa, what's the temperature in the cabin?" The only thing the system can actually control are the lights, said Justin Nikolaus, an Alexa voice designer on the project.
[...] The space-faring Alexa might not seem so advanced. But engineers had to figure out how to get the device to recognize a voice in a tin can. The acoustics of Orion, with mostly metal surfaces, were unlike anything developers have encountered before. What they learned from the project is now being applied to other challenging sound environments on Earth, like detecting speech in a moving car with the windows rolled down, Nikolaus said.
The most significant change from off-the-shelf Amazon devices is that the system will debut a new technology the company calls "local voice control," which allows Alexa to work without an internet connection. Back on Earth, Alexa operates on the cloud, which runs on the internet and uses computer servers warehoused in data centers.
In deep space, when Orion is hundreds of thousands of miles away, the time delays to reach the cloud would be, shall we say, astronomical. Looking toward the future, that lag could stretch from seconds to an hour to transmit messages back and forth to a spacecraft on its way to Mars, about 96 million miles from Earth.
That's why engineers built a spacecraft computer to handle the data processing, Chambers said.