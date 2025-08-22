Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
A recent report by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 80 percent of urine samples from children and adults in the U.S. contained the herbicide glyphosate. A study by Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University takes this research one step further and is the first to link the use of the herbicide Roundup, a widely used weed killer, to convulsions in animals.
Glyphosate, the weed killer component in Roundup, is the world's most commonly used herbicide by volume and by land-area treated. Glyphosate-resistant crops account for almost 80 percent of transgenic crop cultivated land, which has resulted in an estimated 6.1 billion kilos of glyphosate sprayed across the world from 2005 to 2014. Roundup is used at both industrial and consumer levels, and its use is projected to dramatically increase over the coming years. A major question, yet to be fully understood, is the potential impact of glyphosate on the nervous system.
[...] Results, published in Scientific Reports, showed that glyphosate and Roundup increased seizure-like behavior in soil-dwelling roundworms and provides significant evidence that glyphosate targets GABA-A receptors. These communication points are essential for locomotion and are heavily involved in regulating sleep and mood in humans. What truly sets this research apart is that it was done at significantly less levels than recommended by the EPA and those used in past studies.
"The concentration listed for best results on the Roundup Super Concentrate label is 0.98 percent glyphosate, which is about 5 tablespoons of Roundup in 1 gallon of water," said Naraine. "A significant finding from our study reveals that just 0.002 percent glyphosate, a difference of about 300 times less herbicide than the lowest concentration recommended for consumer use, had concerning effects on the nervous system."
[...] Findings also generate concern over how herbicide use might affect soil-dwelling organisms like C. elegans.
"These roundworms undergo convulsions under thermal stress, and our data strongly implicates glyphosate and Roundup exposure in exacerbating convulsive effects. This could prove vital as we experience the effects of climate change," said Naraine.
[...] "As of now, there is no information for how exposure to glyphosate and Roundup may affect humans diagnosed with epilepsy or other seizure disorders," said Dawson-Scully. "Our study indicates that there is significant disruption in locomotion and should prompt further vertebrate studies."
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday August 26, @07:40PM
Something I have run into over and over again in animal testing: Humans are tough creatures. It's not just our relatively large size and mass (though that helps) - we're also more highly evolved than a lot of the animals I have read testing data on... we withstand more milliamps of vagal stimulation before our heart stops, it takes higher doses (per kg) of chemicals to anesthetize and/or poison us - usually. We're pretty damn resilient, as we have had to be to adapt to so many quickly varying environments around the globe.
However... we still need to pay attention to the canaries, even when we're not down in a coal mine. What hurts them also hurts us, if not as much or as quickly, usually in the long term.
