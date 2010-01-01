The Chattanooga telecommunications company EPB is launching the first communitywide 25Gbps internet speed tier in the US.

[...] The 25,000Mbps plan, which features symmetrical download and upload speeds, is five times faster than AT&T's highly touted "hypergig" plan and Ziply Fiber's speediest tier. It's more than four times faster than the Gigabit Pro plan from Xfinity.

Chattanooga might still be most familiar for some as the city name-checked in the popular 1941 Glenn Miller Orchestra song Chattanooga Choo Choo. But to observers in the tech industry, it's been known as "Gig City" for more than 10 years. It was an early adopter of Gig-speed internet, offering it communitywide back in 2010, and it was the first US city to have a residential, 10 gig plan, back in 2015.

"We are once again breaking the typical approach for internet service providers by proactively upgrading to the latest technologies in anticipation of future needs," said EPB Board Chair Vicky Gregg in a press release. "Our goal is to enable new frontiers for technical innovation and job creation for our customers to the benefit of our whole community."