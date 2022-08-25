After a tantalizing year-and-a-half wait since the Mars Perseverance Rover touched down on our nearest planetary neighbor, new data is arriving—and bringing with it a few surprises.

[...] Perseverance is currently exploring a delta on the western edge of the crater, where a river once fed the lake, leaving behind a large deposit of dirt and rocks it picked up along its course. As the rover gathers more data, the researchers hope to clear up the complex history of this part of the Red Planet.

"We were quite surprised to find rocks stacked up at an inclined angle," said David Paige, a UCLA professor of Earth, planetary and space sciences and one of the lead researchers on the Radar Imager for Mars Subsurface Experiment, or RIMFAX. "We were expecting to see horizontal rocks on the crater floor. The fact that they are tilted like this requires a more complex geologic history. They could have been formed when molten rock rose up towards the surface, or, alternatively, they could represent an older delta deposit buried in the crater floor."

[...] "RIMFAX is giving us the backstory of the samples we're going to analyze. It's exciting that the rover's instruments are producing data and we're starting to learn, but there's a lot more to come," Paige said. "We landed on the crater floor, but now we're driving up on the actual delta, which is the main target of the mission. This is just the beginning of what we'll hopefully soon know about Mars."