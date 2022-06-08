from the silent-but-deadly dept.
A new study finds that most "silent" mutations are harmful rather than neutral:
Marshall Nirenberg, a University of Michigan alumni, and a small group of researchers cracked the genetic code of life in the early 1960s, figuring out the rule by which information stored in DNA molecules is converted into proteins, the functional components of living cells.
They discovered three-letter DNA units called codons that describe each of the 20 amino acids that make up proteins. This discovery would win Nirenberg and two others the Nobel Prize.
Occasionally, single-letter misspellings in the genetic code, known as point mutations, occur. Nonsynonymous mutations are point modifications that alter the protein sequences that result from them, while silent or synonymous mutations do not change the protein sequences.
[...] “Since the genetic code was solved in the 1960s, synonymous mutations have been generally thought to be benign. We now show that this belief is false,” said study senior author Jianzhi “George” Zhang, the Marshall W. Nirenberg Collegiate Professor in the U-M Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology.
“Because many biological conclusions rely on the presumption that synonymous mutations are neutral, its invalidation has broad implications. For example, synonymous mutations are generally ignored in the study of disease-causing mutations, but they might be an underappreciated and common mechanism.”
[...] Zhang said the researchers knew beforehand, based on the anecdotal reports, that some synonymous mutations would likely turn out to be nonneutral.
“But we were shocked by the large number of such mutations,” he said. “Our results imply that synonymous mutations are nearly as important as nonsynonymous mutations in causing disease and call for strengthened effort in predicting and identifying pathogenic synonymous mutations.”
The U-M-led team said that while there is no particular reason why their results would be restricted to yeast, confirmations in diverse organisms are required to verify the generality of their findings.
