In a large enough fleet of computers, it is common to have a few bad CPUs. Those can often be identified by seeing that some commonly run kernel code, which runs fine everywhere else, keeps crashing on the same CPU core on one particular bad system.

However, the failure modes in CPUs that have gone bad over the years are often oddly specific, and the only bad behavior seen might be segfaults in programs like bash, python, or various system daemons that run fine everywhere else.

Add a printk() to show_signal_msg() to print the CPU, core, and socket at segfault time.

This is not perfect, since the task might get rescheduled on another CPU between when the fault hit, and when the message is printed, but in practice this has been good enough to help people identify several bad CPU cores.