Facebook Agrees to Settle Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit

Monday August 29
upstart writes:

Facebook agrees to settle Cambridge Analytica lawsuit alleging millions of users' data exposed:

Facebook has agreed to settle a four-year federal lawsuit seeking damages for letting third parties, including Cambridge Analytica, access private user data, according to court filings.

The settlement – the terms of which have not been disclosed by Meta Platforms, the social media giant's parent company – brings closure to a long-running case alleging that Facebook violated consumer privacy laws by sharing millions of users' data with third parties, including the now-defunct British firm connected with Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

[...] The agreement was reached before a 20 September deadline for Meta CEO and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to submit pre-trial depositions in the case.

Now-former COO Sheryl Sandberg, who announced she is leaving the company after 14 years earlier this year, also was likely to be deposed.

[...] The lawsuit asserted Facebook is both a "data broker and surveillance firm" as well as a social network.

A spokesperson for Facebook told The Independent that the company does not have a comment at this time.

