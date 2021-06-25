from the there's-a-fungus-among-us dept.
Mushrooms serve as 'main character' in most ecosystems:
A team of Western mycologists (fungi experts) spent the past two summers digging deep in Newfoundland dirt to investigate the might of mushrooms and found what lies beneath truly is 'the main character' in most terrestrial ecosystems.
Fungi, which produce mushrooms, are critically important in most earthbound ecosystems as they provide life-sustaining mineral nutrients to plants while decomposing their remains, and recycling both organic and inorganic byproducts throughout the biome as they grow and reproduce.
"A lot of ecologists are beginning to realize that mushrooms really run the world. We've quite naturally spent a lot of our time focusing on things above ground, things that we see like plants, animals, and birds," said Western biology professor Greg Thorn. "But in fact, the plants are very closely associated with fungi, and basically wouldn't be there (above ground) without them."
[...] Katarina Kukolj, a master's student in the Thorn lab, leads a study investigating the effects of the edible blewit mushroom (Lepista nuda) on the soil environments in coastal regions of Newfoundland, specifically in the community of Lumsden.
Building on Thorn's research, Kukolj wants to know how and why blewits basically 'attack' microfauna (microscopic animals and organisms) living in the soil and serving as nature's vacuum cleaner by eating bacteria, decomposing surplus nutrients, and producing new ones.
[...] Kukolj believes her research could also provide important supporting data for the use of blewits as a biopesticide in organic farming. Blewitt mushrooms would be an environmentally friendly alternative to some synthetic chemical pesticides. They're also non-toxic and there would be no leaching into the waterways.
[...] Alicia Banwell, also a master's student in the Thorn lab, is focused on forestry regeneration and the role fungi plays in replenishing Canada's forests.
When a forest, like the one Banwell studies in Gander Bay, Newfoundland, is deforested, often nursery-grown tree seedlings are planted at the deforested site to replace the forest for the next generation.
While these seedlings are growing in the nursery during the first few years of their life, they develop a fuzzy mat of fungi connected to their roots, called ectomycorrhizal fungi.
The forest also develops its own fuzzy mat of ectomycorrhizal fungi, which can be seen by pulling up the top layer of moss and soil. These fungi form an underground network in the forest, which allows trees connected within network to transfer resources such as carbon, nitrogen, and other important nutrients among each other, in addition to producing many edible mushrooms, such as chanterelles.
[...] "People are using mushrooms for all kinds of things that hadn't been thought of before. Mushrooms are being used to create Styrofoam alternatives, meat substitutes for vegan foods, and even new medicines. There are all kinds of novel antibiotics being developed from mushrooms. It's amazing and it's an exciting time to be studying mushrooms."
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Tuesday August 30, @10:47PM
https://www.indystar.com/story/news/environment/2021/06/25/cicada-2021-brood-x-fungus-parasite-like-organism-turns-bugs-into-zombies/5318157001/ [indystar.com]
I wanted to link this because it's fungus related, but mostly because of the web site itself. it's just so great.
(Score: 2) by legont on Tuesday August 30, @10:51PM
Fungi mushroom with the only goal of being eaten. It's their way to propagate. You collect them then shit or clean them in a different place where they will grow. It's sad that Americans don't collect mushrooms much. It's bad for mushrooms.
BTW, I belive it's the reason some of them have special properties specifically targeting human receptors.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.