Microsoft finalises cloud licensing changes in response to EU complaints

Microsoft said these changes will make it easier for smaller cloud competitors to 'thrive'. It follows licensing complaints made against the company in 2019.

Microsoft is making changes to its software licensing terms to help other cloud service providers to compete.

The tech giant said the new changes will make it easier for customers to run Microsoft software on the cloud platforms of smaller rivals in the EU. These changes are set to take effect on 1 October.

"At Microsoft we recognise the importance of a competitive environment in the European cloud provider market, in which smaller competitors can thrive," the company said in a blogpost. "It is therefore critical for us to remain mindful of our responsibilities as a major technology company."

The changes come following complaints made against the company in 2019. A number of Microsoft's EU customers said its licensing terms made it more expensive to run Microsoft software such as Office on the cloud platforms of competitors such as Amazon Web Services, Google and Alibaba.