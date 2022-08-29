Stories
Germany Orders Shutdown of Digital Ads to Save Gas

posted by hubie on Wednesday August 31, @05:53PM
upstart writes:

Germany orders shutdown of digital ads to save gas:

Germany has ordered overnight shutdowns for non-essential digital signage, to save its reserves of natural gas for more important purposes.

Like many European nations, Germany relies on natural gas imported from Russia. And thanks to Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, that gas is currently in short supply.

The European Union has therefore implemented an energy saving plan. One of Germany's tactics is requiring digital signage in shop windows and other non-essential locations to be turned off between 10:00PM and 6:00AM. Germany will also stop external lighting of some public buildings and implement many other power-saving measures.

[...] Further complicating matters is a requirement to turn off the screens altogether rather than leaving the displays blank.

Digital signage is seldom switched off, and retail staff will have to learn how to do that. Many digital signs also include a computer – some are Android machines, others use compute sticks, the Intel NUC and even the Raspberry Pi. Admins will therefore need to cope with extra reboots.

And then there's the matter of content updates, which are often scheduled overnight.

All of which adds up to a stressful moment for admins of digital signage, and not much time to get things right.

  maxwell demon on Wednesday August 31, @06:05PM

    by maxwell demon (1608) on Wednesday August 31, @06:05PM (#1269455) Journal

    Does the actual computer have to be switched off, or just the screen (note that switching off the screen is not the same as leaving it blank).

    OTOH, maybe switching the screen off separately might not be implemented in those devices.

