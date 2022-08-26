Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Combination 'Polypill' Lowers the Risk of Major Cardiovascular Events

posted by hubie on Wednesday August 31, @11:25PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Science

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/26/health/polypill-lower-cardiovascular-events-wellness/index.html

Older heart disease patients who took a combination "polypill" made up of three different medications had a lower risk of major cardiovascular events, according to a new study published Friday in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.

Study authors led by Dr. Valentin Fuster, director of Mount Sinai Heart in New York City and general director of the Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research, looked at 2,499 patients in seven European countries who had a history of type 1 myocardial infarction in the past six months and were either over the age of 75 or a minimum age of 65 with at least one risk factor, such as diabetes or mild or moderate kidney dysfunction.

Half the patients were given the polypill that contained aspirin, ramipril and atorvastatin, while others received the usual standard of care. Patients were followed for a median of three years.

The researchers found 48 cardiovascular deaths in the polypill group and 71 in the usual-care group, meaning patients who took the polypill had a relative risk reduction of 33% for cardiovascular death. The polypill was also favorable in other measures studied in the trial, such as stroke or myocardial infarction.

[...] There are some limitations to the research, including that the trial was not performed in a blinded manner and all patients were enrolled before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Journal Reference:
Jose M. Castellano, Stuart J. Pocock, Deepak L. Bhatt, et al., Polypill Strategy in Secondary Cardiovascular Prevention, NEJM, 2022. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2208275

Original Submission


«  France Uses Google AI to Spot 20,000 Undeclared Swimming Pools
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Combination 'Polypill' Lowers the Risk of Major Cardiovascular Events | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.