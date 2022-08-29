FCC SpaceX decision upheld on lower altitude Starlink sats:
Judges in the US have upheld the FCC's decision to allow SpaceX Starlink satellites to fly at a lower altitude.
SpaceX was last year given permission to launch more than 2,000 of its broadband-beaming satellites at 540 to 570 km above Earth instead of its usual 1,100 to 1,300 km range. It was hoped that flying the hardware lower would boost internet service to Alaska and other remote areas, and help prevent the build up of space junk and other objects in a relatively narrow band of low Earth orbit.
But competing satellite providers, such as Viasat, Amazon, and Dish, weren't happy. In an attempt to overturn the FCC's decision, Viasat, an environmental org calling itself The Balance Group, and Dish sued the communications regulator, arguing officials failed to consider, among other things, the potential environmental effects. Under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) federal agencies are required to assess the environmental impact of their decisions, such as constructing buildings or military bases.
Viasat claimed Starlink satellites would increase the risk of collision in orbit, and it would have to spend more time and resources to avoid "competitive injury" with SpaceX.
Court of Appeals judges in the District of Columbia considered this challenge, and last week upheld the FCC's approval for SpaceX to launch its satellites into lower altitudes. For one thing, the panel noted that Viasat's complaints were way too speculative and theoretical to be taken seriously. For instance, the satellite operator was concerned about the damage SpaceX's Starlink birds could cause to its own sats, yet it's unlikely Viasat's satellites would be involved in a Starlink crash.
"Viasat operates only a single satellite that flies close to SpaceX's constellation, and it does not seriously contend that the probability of a direct collision is high enough," the judgment [PDF] reads. "This theory of injury is much too speculative. To ground standing on the risk of future harm, a party must show both substantially increases it."