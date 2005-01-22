AMD Details Ryzen 7000 Launch: Ryzen 7950X and More, Coming Sept. 27th
Driving AMD's gains in this newest generation of desktop CPUs is a combination of architectural improvements underpinning the Zen 4 architecture, as well as moving production of the CPU core chiplets to TSMC's leading-edge 5nm process. The combination of which will allow AMD to deliver what they are saying is now a 13% increase in IPC over their Zen 3 architecture – up from an 11% claim as of Computex – as well as a sizable increase in CPU clockspeeds. The top-end Ryzen 9 7950X will have a maximum turbo clockspeed of 5.7GHz, 800MHz (16%) higher than the equivalent Ryzen 9 5950X. As a result, AMD expects to deliver a 29% generational increase in single-threaded performance, and even more in multi-threaded workloads.
Launching in conjunction with the new Ryzen 7000 series chips will be AMD's AM5 platform, which will be cornerstone of AMD's consumer desktop platform through at least 2025. AM5 introduces DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 support for AMD's chips, as well as a new LGA socket. 4 chipsets are planned thus far – X670 Extreme, X670, B650 Extreme, and B650 – with X670 series boards available for the September launch, and B650 series boards set to follow in October.
|Ryzen 7000 / "Raphael" / Zen 4
|CPU
|Cores
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|TDP
|PCIe
|MSRP
|Ryzen 9 7950X
|16
|4.5 GHz
|5.7 GHz
|170 W
|28x 5.0
|$700
|Ryzen 9 7900X
|12
|4.7 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|170 W
|28x 5.0
|$550
|Ryzen 7 7700X
|8
|4.5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|105 W
|28x 5.0
|$400
|Ryzen 5 7600X
|6
|4.7 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|105 W
|28x 5.0
|$300
|Ryzen 5000 / "Vermeer" / Zen 3
|CPU
|Cores
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|TDP
|PCIe
|MSRP
|Ryzen 9 5950X
|16
|3.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|105 W
|24x 4.0
|$800
|Ryzen 9 5900X
|12
|3.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|105 W
|24x 4.0
|$550
|Ryzen 7 5800X
|8
|3.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|105 W
|24x 4.0
|$450
|Ryzen 5 5600X
|6
|3.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|65 W
|24x 4.0
|$300
|All CPUs reserve 4 PCIe lanes for the chipset.
Socket AM5 is compatible with existing AM4 coolers.
While top TDPs have increased to 170W (230W socket power delivery) for the 7950X and 7900X, power efficiency is up. AMD's CTO Mark Papermaster called the 65W TDP a "sweet spot" for TSMC's N5 node, claiming that the 7950X is 74% faster than the 5950X when limited to 65W. This will become relevant to the performance of AMD's "Dragon Range" mobile CPUs, which will simply drop repackaged Zen 4 desktop CPUs with up to 16 cores into high-end laptops.
AVX-512 instruction set support has been added. Frequency drops seen on previous Intel implementations may be avoided due to the design, which "double-pumps" 256-bit instructions. AMD claimed up to a 150% performance increase over Ryzen 5000 (using INT8 VNNI).
The new Socket AM5 is planned to last through at least 2025, with Zen 5 CPUs arriving sometime in 2024. X670 and B650 motherboards use the same chipset, but X670 uses two of them to achieve better signal integrity. The X670E and B650E "Extreme" motherboards will guarantee support for both PCIe 5.0 graphics cards and storage. PCIe 5.0 SSDs will become available in November 2022. AMD believes that DDR5-6000 is the "sweet spot" memory configuration for Ryzen 7000.
All of the Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs will include RDNA2 integrated graphics with 2 compute units, 128 stream processors (compare to the 6 or 12 CUs found in Rembrandt APUs). The iGPU is located inside the "6nm" I/O die, and supports up to four display outputs, including HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.0.
Ryzen 7000 models with added 3D V-Cache are rumored to launch in early 2023.
