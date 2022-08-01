First of all, the author introduced the classical SPKF algorithm and CEE criterion. The Kalman filter (KF) is the optimal filter with the linear Gaussian framework. However, actual systems are often nonlinear systems, and there is no optimal filtering algorithm for nonlinear systems. Only approximate methods can be used for the nonlinear Gaussian systems.

The nonlinear filtering algorithm based on deterministic sampling criterion has higher precision than the linearization of nonlinear function. The classical deterministic sampling nonlinear Gaussian filtering methods are unscented Kalman filter (UKF), cubature Kalman filter (CKF), and central differential Kalman filter (CDKF). Since these methods involve the sampling of deterministic points, the author called them SPKF methods.

[...] In Gaussian noise, the filtering accuracy of CEEUKF and MCUKF was close to that of the classical UKF method. The filtering accuracy of MEEUKF was poor due to its instability. In non-Gaussian noise, the proposed CEEUKF algorithm had the highest filtering accuracy than the classical UKF and other robust algorithms.

Besides, the CEEUKF also had the fastest convergence rate. The filtering results of traditional UKF had the lowest filtering accuracy, and some large estimated errors occurred at different times. The MCUKF had better filtering effect than the traditional UKF, but it was poorer than the proposed CEEUKF. In conclusion, compared with the existing algorithms, CEEUKF showed its excellent performance under the proper choice of kernel bandwidths in the simulation of the spacecraft attitude estimation system.