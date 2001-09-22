Stories
Scientists Unlock Secrets of 'Immortal Jellyfish'

posted by hubie on Friday September 02, @05:52AM
from the brainless-and-immortal dept.
Science

upstart writes:

This jellyfish can repeatedly reverse its age and scientists hope it can give insight on human aging:

Scientists in Spain have revealed the genetic code of the "immortal jellyfish," a sea creature with the ability to revert to its juvenile larval form over and over.

To understand why the Turritopsis dohrnii has this special ability, Maria Pascual-Torner, Victor Quesada and colleagues at the University of Oviedo compared the genetic sequence of T. dohrnii to Turritopsis rubra, a close cousin that doesn't have rejuvenation abilities.

[...] Scientists compared a set of almost 1,000 genes linked to aging and DNA repair between T. dohrni and other cnidarians. They were then able to present the full range of mRNA expressed by the jellyfish at different stages of the life cycle reversal process.

T. dohrnii isn't the only cnidarian species to self-rejuvenate, but this ability is usually lost once the animals reach sexual maturity, the scientists said.

The study found that variations in T. dohrnii's genome might make it better at copying and repairing DNA. They also appeared to be better at maintaining the ends of chromosomes called telomeres — in humans and other species, telomere length has been found to shorten with age.

[...] "We can't look at it as, hey, we're going to harvest these jellyfish and turn it into a skin cream," said Graham. "It's one of those papers that I do think will open up a door to a new line of study that's worth pursuing."

Journal Reference:
Maria Pascual-Torner, Dido Carrero, José G. Pérez-Silva, et al., Comparative genomics of mortal and immortal cnidarians unveils novel keys behind rejuvenation, PNAS, 119, 2022. DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2118763119

