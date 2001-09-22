from the weed-for-speed dept.
A recent study has found an association between the legalization of marijuana and an increased occurrence of car accidents.
According to a recent study published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs, states that legalized recreational marijuana had an increase in traffic crashes and deaths.
“The legalization of marijuana doesn’t come without a cost,” says lead researcher Charles M. Farmer, Ph.D., of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in Ruckersville, Va.
After legalization and the launch of retail sales, there was a 5.8% rise in the incidence of traffic collision injuries and a 4.1% increase in the rate of fatal crashes, according to Farmer and colleagues’ analysis of five states that permit people age 21 and older to consume marijuana recreationally. In a comparative group of states without marijuana legalization, the researchers did not see any rise during the same period.
Overall, the first increase in the injury crash rate occurred after legalization but before retail sales began. Injury rates from car accidents increased 6.5% following legalization, however, they marginally declined (-0.7%) after retail sales started. However, fatal accident rates climbed both after legalization (+2.3%) and after retail sales were legalized (+1.8%).
“Legalization removes the stigma of marijuana use, while the onset of retail sales merely increases access,” says Farmer. “But access to marijuana isn’t difficult, even in places without retail sales. Users who previously avoided driving high may feel that it’s okay after legalization.”
The sharper relationship between marijuana legalization and traffic crash injuries, rather than fatalities, may be due to how some drivers compensate when impaired by marijuana. Often, drivers under the influence of marijuana slow down and maintain a larger distance between themselves and other vehicles. Impaired but at lower speeds, drivers may not be able to avoid a crash, but the crashes that occur may be less likely to be deadly.
According to the authors, earlier studies involving driving simulators have shown marijuana use to affect reaction time, road tracking, lane keeping and attention. However, Farmer notes that the current study is correlational, and increased marijuana use itself is likely not the sole cause of the increases seen.
“Studies looking for a direct causal link between marijuana use and crash risk have been inconclusive,” he says. “Unlike alcohol, there is no good objective measure of just how impaired a marijuana user has become. Until we can accurately measure marijuana impairment, we won’t be able to link it to crash risk.”
[...] Honestly, it boggles my mind how long thc remains detectable in bloodwork. Long after the high has worn off. I think that makes it nearly impossible to test for thc like bac and have it carry much weight. It’s not all that different of a problem than some prescription pills, though, it’s hard to pinpoint exactly when somebody is high legally. Regardless, enforcing weed possession laws is a drain on law enforcement resources and I don’t see this as a reason to oppose either decriminalization or legalization, if somebody wants to get drunk or high and has poor enough judgement to drive impaired and commit DUI I doubt they’re going to be too concerned with whether the substance is legal or not as they’re already committing a crime.
Reference: "Changes in Traffic Crash Rates After Legalization of Marijuana: Results by Crash Severity" by Charles M. Farmer, Ph.D., Samuel S. Monfort, Ph.D. and Amber N. Woods, Ph.D., 19 July 2022, Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs.
DOI: 10.15288/jsad.2022.83.494
They only looked at usage and outcome, not whether or not the drivers were using. Obviously it would be difficult to get such data due to HIPAA and such. There's a wide range of outcomes from increase to decrease. I don't think you can draw too much from this study, and they seem to acknowledge that in their conclusion.