Even before labor shortages and supply chain issues began plaguing the economy, the food service industry was bringing in robots. From flipping burgers to making pizzas, automation has been taking over a variety of food preparation tasks. A San Francisco restaurant has now taken it to the next level, opening what it claims is the world's first fully autonomous restaurant this past weekend (though the "world's first" title is likely not accurate; Pazzi Pizzeria in Paris, for one, has been serving up robot-made pies for just over a year).

The restaurant is located in an outdoor food court in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood, alongside similar businesses. The similar businesses are namely food trucks, which is probably a more accurate label for Mezli than "restaurant," except for the important detail that it's not a truck. It is a lot like a shipping container in shape and size, though.

[...] To be fair, Mezli can only be called "fully automated" because the food served there is prepared by humans in a commercial kitchen then transferred to the robo-restaurant; machines aren't cooking food so much as selecting and mixing it.