California Asks People Not to Charge EVs During Heatwave

posted by janrinok on Saturday September 03, @03:32PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
News

owl writes:

https://www.theregister.com/2022/09/01/california_ev_heatwave/

One week after announcing plans to phase out autos powered by gasoline, California energy authorities are facing a heat wave so severe residents are being asked not to charge their electric vehicles during "flex alerts" designed to reduce stress on the grid.

According to a heat bulletin [PDF; 134kB] issued by the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), temperatures across the state are expected to be 10 to 20 degrees warmer than typical between August 30 and September 6. Load on the electrical grid peaks between 4-9 pm, during which time CAISO said it may issue flex alerts urging Californians to reduce their electricity consumption.

"The top three conservation actions are to set thermostats to 78 degrees [25˚C] or higher, avoid using large appliances and charging electric vehicles, and turn off unnecessary lights," CAISO said, noting that voluntary reduction in energy consumption could "prevent more drastic measures, including rotating power outages."

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by captain normal on Saturday September 03, @03:55PM

    by captain normal (2205) on Saturday September 03, @03:55PM (#1270081)

    If PGE and Edison hadn't been fighting rooftop solar installations for the last 20 years, There would be plenty of power for running air conditioning and charging electric vehicles..

    “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” Thomas Edison
