France is preparing to launch a new electric vehicle subsidy program that would give people the ability to lease an EV for €100 ($100) per month. Budget Minister Gabriel Attal announced the plan over the weekend on the country's LCI news channel, reports Bloomberg. "We know that for many French [EVs] remain very expensive," he said, adding that the government was working to figure out how quickly it could implement the measure.

For context, France is significantly behind on that front compared to countries like Norway. Last year, battery-electric and hybrid vehicles made up nearly two-thirds of all new car sales within the Nordic country. Much of what's driving adoption there is a subsidy scheme that allows car buyers to avoid taxes that are found on internal combustion engine cars.