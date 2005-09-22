France is working on a program to let people lease EVs for €100 per month:
France is preparing to launch a new electric vehicle subsidy program that would give people the ability to lease an EV for €100 ($100) per month. Budget Minister Gabriel Attal announced the plan over the weekend on the country's LCI news channel, reports Bloomberg. "We know that for many French [EVs] remain very expensive," he said, adding that the government was working to figure out how quickly it could implement the measure.
For context, France is significantly behind on that front compared to countries like Norway. Last year, battery-electric and hybrid vehicles made up nearly two-thirds of all new car sales within the Nordic country. Much of what's driving adoption there is a subsidy scheme that allows car buyers to avoid taxes that are found on internal combustion engine cars.
(Score: 2) by HammeredGlass on Tuesday September 06, @07:51PM
sic semper tyrannis
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 06, @07:59PM (2 children)
Why buy a new car with a $600/month payment, or lease a new car from the dealer for $500/month, if you can lease an EV from the feds for $100/month?
(Score: 2) by HammeredGlass on Tuesday September 06, @08:12PM (1 child)
and the govt creates another monopoly, but it's magically okay because it's not a capitalistic entity like a business that has to meet a budget or go under
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Tuesday September 06, @08:28PM
What do you see as being the downside?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 06, @08:06PM
An interesting issue that will need to be addressed in the not-too-distant-future is how to pay for road maintenance as EVs are more widely adopted. At least in the US, a lot of that is supposed to come from the gasoline tax. They're going to need to figure out how to either start taxing EV owners proportional to their driving, or come up with some entirely new way to pay for roads.