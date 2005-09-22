Why is newborn baby skin-to-skin contact with dads and non-birthing parents important? What the science says:
Soon after a baby is born, it's getting more common these days for the father or non-birthing parent to be encouraged to put the newborn directly on their chest. This skin-to-skin contact is often termed "kangaroo care," as it mimics the way kangaroos provide warmth and security to babies.
Mothers have been encouraged to give kangaroo care for decades now and many do so instinctively after giving birth; it has been shown to help mum and baby connect and with breastfeeding.
So what does the evidence say about kangaroo care for other parents?
A growing body of research shows kangaroo care brings benefits for both baby and parent.
One study that measured cortisol (a stress hormone) levels and blood pressure in new fathers found: "Fathers who held their baby in skin-to-skin contact for the first time showed a significant reduction in physiological stress responses."
Another study in Taiwan involving fathers and neonates (newborn babies) found benefits to bonding and attachment: "These study results confirm the positive effects of skin-to-skin contact interventions on the infant care behavior of fathers in terms of exploring, talking, touching, and caring and on the enhancing of the father-neonate attachment."
[...] This study found kangaroo care helps fathers connect and bond with their baby in an intensive care environment. This had a positive impact on fathers' confidence and self-esteem. As one father told us: "I think after all the stress, when I have skin-to-skin I can actually calm down a little bit. I sit down and relax, I can cuddle my child and it's just a little bit of a happy place for me as well as him to calm down, not to do any work all the time, not to be stressed out. There's other things on my mind all the time but it's time to relax and turn off a little bit."
Another told us: "She nuzzled around a bit, kind of got my smell I guess and then literally fell asleep. It was great. It was very comforting for both I guess for her and myself."
[...] One study noted dads can sometimes feel like a bystander on the periphery when a newborn arrives.
