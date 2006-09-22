NASA issued a Request For Information (RFI) "to assess industry's capability to design, develop, manufacture, launch, and provide the on-orbit operation to enable a controlled re-entry and the safe deorbit [of] the ISS." The general plan lays out possible steps in the deorbit process, ending with "the final reentry burn resulting in a controlled reentry of the ISS within a pre-defined, uninhabited entry corridor." The RFI and its attached presentation slides are very interesting reading, even if you're not preparing for an eventual proposal.

