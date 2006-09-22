Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.

NASA RFI asks for industry input on ISS deorbit

posted by martyb on Wednesday September 07, @08:18PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the ask-Taco-Bell(?)-to-float-a-sign-in-ocean? dept.
Science

An Anonymous Coward writes:

NASA issued a Request For Information (RFI) "to assess industry's capability to design, develop, manufacture, launch, and provide the on-orbit operation to enable a controlled re-entry and the safe deorbit [of] the ISS." The general plan lays out possible steps in the deorbit process, ending with "the final reentry burn resulting in a controlled reentry of the ISS within a pre-defined, uninhabited entry corridor." The RFI and its attached presentation slides are very interesting reading, even if you're not preparing for an eventual proposal.

Original Submission


«  AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs Reportedly Run Hot, Up to 95C
This discussion was created by martyb (76) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
NASA RFI asks for industry input on ISS deorbit | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.