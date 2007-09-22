from the If-I-were-Rich-Man... dept.
Several years ago I read about and applied to join a class action lawsuit against Microsoft for something bad that they did. I didn't honestly remember just what they were accused of doing, but lo and behold my cheque arrived today! $128 Canadian (97.17 United States Dollar).
The page describing the suit says:
The Class Action lawsuits were commenced in British Columbia, Ontario and Québec, but include Canadian residents in all provinces and territories. The Class Actions alleged that Microsoft and Microsoft Canada were involved in a conspiracy to illegally increase prices for certain Microsoft products.
It also notes:
You are a Class Member if you were a Canadian resident as of May 25, 2016 who, between December 23, 1998 and March 11, 2010 (inclusive), purchased a license for:
- PC versions of Microsoft's Word, Excel, Office, Works Suite, or Home Essentials applications software (including any full upgrade versions); OR
- PC versions of Microsoft's MS-DOS or Windows operating systems software.
You must have made this purchase for personal or business use in Canada on an Intel-compatible personal computer, and not for resale. Purchases must be of a genuine license for any full or upgrade version of the Microsoft products listed above.
If you purchased a Microsoft product to use on your computer, or a new PC computer with a Microsoft product already installed, that means that you purchased a license for the product.
I will note that "The settling defendants do not admit, and expressly deny, any wrongdoing or liability."
Though the maximum settlement amount that will be available as compensation to members of these Class Actions will be $409,936,100 CAD (or 311,282,927.85 USD).
Imagine the bill if Microsoft had admitted liability!
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday September 08, @10:38AM
The case was probably rolling by 2014 if they were already enrolling class members by 2016, so let's make it 8 years. $50M CDN settlement per year of wrangling. How many lawyers does it take to equal $50M CDN per year?
I'm certainly glad that lawyers the world over take their duty to act quickly and efficiently seriously. /S
