You are a Class Member if you were a Canadian resident as of May 25, 2016 who, between December 23, 1998 and March 11, 2010 (inclusive), purchased a license for:

PC versions of Microsoft's Word, Excel, Office, Works Suite, or Home Essentials applications software (including any full upgrade versions); OR PC versions of Microsoft's MS-DOS or Windows operating systems software.

You must have made this purchase for personal or business use in Canada on an Intel-compatible personal computer, and not for resale. Purchases must be of a genuine license for any full or upgrade version of the Microsoft products listed above.

If you purchased a Microsoft product to use on your computer, or a new PC computer with a Microsoft product already installed, that means that you purchased a license for the product.