US Bans Tech Companies with Federal Funding from Building Factories in China for 10 Years

posted by janrinok on Friday September 09, @09:57AM
[...] President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS Act into law in early August to help boost the US chip manufacturing industry amid a global microchip shortage.

As part of a plan to restore the US semiconductor industry and protect national security interests, the CHIPS Act prohibits US tech companies that receive federal funding from building new, advanced factories in China for at least 10 years.

"Companies who receive CHIP funds can't build leading-edge or advanced technology facilities in China for a period of 10 years," Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a press briefing Tuesday. "Companies who receive the money can only expand their mature node factories in China to serve the Chinese market."

One of the main objectives of the CHIPS Act is to "establish and expand domestic production of leading-edge semiconductors in the United States" to help reduce reliance on foreign producers like China, Raimondo said. "The United States consumes more than 25% of the world's leading-edge chips and produces zero of those chips."

  • (Score: 2) by Username on Friday September 09, @10:04AM

    by Username (4557) on Friday September 09, @10:04AM (#1270908)

    I bet they'll all move to Hong-Kang, Shang-Hei or Tai-Whan.

  • (Score: 2) by Opportunist on Friday September 09, @10:46AM

    by Opportunist (5545) on Friday September 09, @10:46AM (#1270910)

    We won't build anything in China.

    But look how many new companies got founded in the meantime that do!

