FCC Does The Bare Minimum: Asks Wireless Carriers To Be Honest About Location Data:
It took fifteen years filled with constant scandal, but the FCC finally recently announced that it would be "cracking down on" wireless carrier abuse of consumer location data, thanks to pressure from our new post-Roe reality. This "crackdown" involves politely asking the nation's top wireless carriers to disclose what kind of location data they were collecting, and who they've been sharing and selling it to.
Wireless carriers have now shared their responses with the FCC, all of which have been posted to the agency's website:
[...] So basically the FCC is asking an industry with a history of lying about this stuff to be transparent about what they're collecting and selling, and if they're very clearly breaking fairly flimsy agency rules, they might face penalties. Someday. If those enforcements can survive an agency that's been intentionally vote gridlocked by the telecom industry.
[...] While there are some wireless carriers who claim to never collect or sell user location data, others (notably Verizon and AT&T) utilize familiar legalese to suggest the collection and sale of this data is tightly controlled, anonymous, and secure, despite the fact that, again, fifteen years of scandals have shown that's very much never been the case.
[...] It's all a bit of an enforcement nightmare. Most companies claim that collecting this data isn't a big deal because it's "anonymized," despite the fact that studies keep showing that word means nothing. Telecom giants often claim they don't "sell" this kind of data, but that's often found to be a lie (they just call the practice of bundling and transferring and selling it to others something else entirely).
[...] So while asking some questions and only just starting to consider holding companies accountable if they're breaking the rules is a good start, it's a comically belated one. And it may not mean a whole lot if boxed-in and/or captured regulators don't meaningfully follow through.
Previously: FCC Chair Tries to Find Out How Carriers Use Phone Geolocation Data
Inquiry launched as Congress debates bill that could gut FCC's privacy authority:
Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has ordered mobile carriers to explain what geolocation data they collect from customers and how they use it. Rosenworcel's probe could be the first step toward stronger action—but the agency's authority in this area is in peril because Congress is debating a data privacy law that could preempt the FCC from regulating carriers' privacy practices.
Rosenworcel sent letters of inquiry Tuesday "to the top 15 mobile providers," the FCC announced. The chairwoman's letters asked carriers "about their policies around geolocation data, such as how long geolocation data is retained and why and what the current safeguards are to protect this sensitive information," the FCC said.
The letters also "probe carriers about their processes for sharing subscriber geolocation data with law enforcement and other third parties' data-sharing agreements. Finally, the letters ask whether and how consumers are notified when their geolocation information is shared with third parties," the FCC said.
[...] The FCC inquiry is important "in light of the long history of abuses by carriers selling this kind of detailed and hyper-accurate information to law enforcement, bounty hunters, and even stalkers," said Harold Feld, senior VP of consumer advocacy group Public Knowledge. Mobile carriers "have unique access to highly accurate geolocation information—known as A-GPS—designed so that 911 responders can find a caller with pinpoint accuracy," and have "access to other information that can be combined with geolocation to produce a detailed picture of a person's activities far beyond what applications on the handset can provide," Feld said.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Friday September 09, @06:36PM
Anonymized data is a meaningless term. Their methods of anonymization is intentionally easily reversed. The customers who pay for the data want the identities that match the data. They aren't going to pay for genuinely anonymous data, it's really that simple. ROT13 ciphers don't make anything "anonymous".
There is a supply side shortage of pronouns. You will take whatever you are offered.