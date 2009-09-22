Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

U.S.-French Earth Science Satellite Ready To Ship For December Launch

posted by janrinok on Friday September 09, @08:57PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
News

Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:

A joint U.S.-French Earth science mission is ready to be delivered to California for a launch now scheduled for early December, a slight delay caused in part because of transportation issues.

Thales Alenia Space, the prime contractor for the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) spacecraft, said Sept. 6 it is making final preparations to ship the two-ton spacecraft from its factory in Cannes, France, to Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. There, it will be integrated with a SpaceX Falcon 9 for a launch no earlier than Dec. 5.

SWOT, a joint mission of NASA and the French space agency CNES, with participation from the Canadian Space Agency and U.K. Space Agency, will carry out observations for oceanography and hydrology using a synthetic aperture radar, altimeter and other instruments. Scientists plan to use SWOT to conduct a global survey of the Earth’s water, including measuring changes in lakes and rivers as well as ocean currents.

[...] “We had a slight issue with the transport of it,” said Kathleen Boggs, acting associate director for flight programs in NASA’s Earth science division, at an Aug. 2 advisory committee meeting. “It was supposed to come back on a Ukrainian Antonov aircraft that was provided by CNES.”

Those aircraft, though, have largely been grounded because of sanctions and other issues linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Original Submission


«  FCC Does the Bare Minimum: Asks Wireless Carriers to be Honest About Location Data
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
U.S.-French Earth Science Satellite Ready To Ship For December Launch | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday September 09, @09:19PM

    by Snotnose (1623) on Friday September 09, @09:19PM (#1271033)

    surrender to the ISS.

    / low hanging fruit, is there anything better?
    // except spreading slashies to other websites
    /// Cultural expectations, how do they work again?

    --
    I fondly remember the day I made sandcastles with my grandmother. Just wish I hadn't done it in the crematorium.
(1)