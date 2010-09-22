from the taking-a-pause-to-look-back dept.
A brief walk down memory lane about Unix and its beginning:
The world today runs on Linux. Billions of mobile phones and servers today run Linux. But before Linux, there was Unix, and without it, Linux would not have existed today.
Unix's origin can be traced back to the moon landing days. In 1965, three famous institutions started a joint venture to create an operating system that could serve multiple users and share data and resources.
They are the famous Bell Telephone Laboratories, the General Electric Company and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. This project or the joint venture is called "Multics" – an acronym for "Multiplex Information and Computing Service".
But, the project did not see much success. Unfortunately. Due to complexity and poor outcome, Bell Labs discontinued the project.
Ken Thomson from Bell Labs, who worked in Multics, started afresh. He started writing a new operating system for an ancient computer PDP-7 of Digital Equipment Corporation. Later, Dennis Ritchie joined, and they created a hierarchical file system, device files, command line interpreter and processes. This is how the Unix was born, named by another member of the Multics project – Brian Kernighan.
[...] However, most of the Unix code was in assembly language, making it hardware dependent. So, it was not portable.
So, the only way to make it portable and machine-independent is to write it in a high-level language so that the compile and corresponding object code can take care of the machine code conversion.
The great brains at that time solve the problem in a jiffy. Ken Thompson created a high-level language from scratch called "B". Then, he started the massive work to convert Unix assembly code to this newly created language. However, "B" also had some limitations, and Dennis Ritchie modified it to create the famous language "C", which makes Unix a truly portable operating system.
[...] I always think that programs/codes are thoughts of human beings. It's your logic, ideas are merely written in "IF-ELSE" blocks to achieve some real-world result.
There are, of course, lots of interesting details and drama left out of this brief summary (lawsuits! patents!). I've read a number of good history of science or math books, but I'm not familiar with any for computer science. Can anyone recommend any (assuming they exist)? [hubie]