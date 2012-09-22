from the there's-lithium-in-them-thar-hills! dept.
'We don't have enough' lithium globally to meet EV targets, mining CEO says:
Climate provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act put the U.S. back on track toward significant emissions reductions, potentially reducing greenhouse gas output by 40% of 2005 levels.
But one miner warned that when it comes to the transportation sector, domestic resources for lithium, the most critical mineral used for electric vehicle production, may not be sufficient enough to meet some of the most ambitious targets. The Biden administration, for instance, aims to slash the sale of gas-powered vehicles to 50% of all new purchases by 2030.
"Yes, we'll [eventually] have enough, but not by that time," Keith Phillips, CEO of Piedmont Lithium (PLL), said in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "There's going to be a real crunch to get the material. We don't have enough in the world to turn that much [lithium] production in the world by 2035."
[...] Piedmont Lithium is looking to cash in on the demand, as one of only a handful of U.S.-based lithium miners. On Thursday, the mining company announced plans to open a lithium processing operation in Tennessee, with construction set to begin in 2023.
[...] While carmakers like General Motors (GM) have rushed to secure partnerships with domestic mining operations in anticipation of the demand, the Albemarle (ALB) Silver Peak mine in Nevada remains the only operational lithium mine with meaningful output.
[...] The White House has moved to accelerate the process by invoking the Defense Production Act to bolster the production of minerals critical to EV manufacturing, including lithium and cobalt. The IRA also established the Advanced Production Investment Tax Credit for domestic production.
[...] "Energy security is a national issue," Phillips said. "I think you'll see companies that are thinking about battery plants in different parts of the world or lithium conversion plants coming to America because this investment tax credit will be very valuable...The market opportunity is huge."
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday September 13, @02:08AM
Lithium occurrence on Earth [wikipedia.org]
The total mass of EV is and will be much less than that. A better title: "'We don't have enough' lithium that is cheap-as-dirt to mine globally"
Besides, other battery chemistries are under development - we'll surely reach a point when we'll let lithium behind. E.g. aluminium ion battery [wikipedia.org]
