Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

'We Don’t Have Enough' Lithium Globally to Meet EV Targets, Mining CEO Says

posted by hubie on Tuesday September 13, @01:54AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the there's-lithium-in-them-thar-hills! dept.
News

upstart writes:

'We don't have enough' lithium globally to meet EV targets, mining CEO says:

Climate provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act put the U.S. back on track toward significant emissions reductions, potentially reducing greenhouse gas output by 40% of 2005 levels.

But one miner warned that when it comes to the transportation sector, domestic resources for lithium, the most critical mineral used for electric vehicle production, may not be sufficient enough to meet some of the most ambitious targets. The Biden administration, for instance, aims to slash the sale of gas-powered vehicles to 50% of all new purchases by 2030.

"Yes, we'll [eventually] have enough, but not by that time," Keith Phillips, CEO of Piedmont Lithium (PLL), said in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "There's going to be a real crunch to get the material. We don't have enough in the world to turn that much [lithium] production in the world by 2035."

[...] Piedmont Lithium is looking to cash in on the demand, as one of only a handful of U.S.-based lithium miners. On Thursday, the mining company announced plans to open a lithium processing operation in Tennessee, with construction set to begin in 2023.

[...] While carmakers like General Motors (GM) have rushed to secure partnerships with domestic mining operations in anticipation of the demand, the Albemarle (ALB) Silver Peak mine in Nevada remains the only operational lithium mine with meaningful output.

[...] The White House has moved to accelerate the process by invoking the Defense Production Act to bolster the production of minerals critical to EV manufacturing, including lithium and cobalt. The IRA also established the Advanced Production Investment Tax Credit for domestic production.

[...] "Energy security is a national issue," Phillips said. "I think you'll see companies that are thinking about battery plants in different parts of the world or lithium conversion plants coming to America because this investment tax credit will be very valuable...The market opportunity is huge."

Original Submission


«  Beer Shortages and Pig Pile-Ups: Fertilizer Crisis Rattles European Food Chain
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
'We Don’t Have Enough' Lithium Globally to Meet EV Targets, Mining CEO Says | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday September 13, @02:08AM

    by c0lo (156) on Tuesday September 13, @02:08AM (#1271427) Journal

    Lithium occurrence on Earth [wikipedia.org]

    The total lithium content of seawater is very large and is estimated as 230 billion tonnes

    The total mass of EV is and will be much less than that. A better title: "'We don't have enough' lithium that is cheap-as-dirt to mine globally"

    Besides, other battery chemistries are under development - we'll surely reach a point when we'll let lithium behind. E.g. aluminium ion battery [wikipedia.org]

    Aluminium-ion batteries are conceptually similar to lithium-ion batteries, but possess an aluminum charge carrier instead of lithium. While the theoretical voltage for aluminium-ion batteries is lower than lithium-ion batteries, 2.65 V and 4 V respectively, the theoretical energy density potential for aluminium-ion batteries is 1060 Wh/kg in comparison to lithium-ion's 406 Wh/kg limit.

    --
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(1)