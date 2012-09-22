Stories
Social Media Firms to Testify at U.S. Senate Homeland Security Hearing

upstart writes:

Social media firms to testify at U.S. Senate Homeland Security hearing:

The U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday with Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META.O), Alphabet's YouTube (GOOGL.O), Twitter (TWTR.N) and short video app TikTok on social media's impact on homeland security.

The panel led by Democratic Senator Gary Peters will also hear from a panel of former executives including from Twitter and Facebook.

The committee said the hearing will be an opportunity "to understand the extent to which social media companies' business models, through algorithms, targeted advertising, and other operations and practices, contribute to the amplification of harmful content and other threats to homeland security."

[...] "In attack after attack, there are signs that social media platforms played a role in exposing people to increasingly extreme content, and even amplifying dangerous content to more users," Peters said at a 2021 hearing.

