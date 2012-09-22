from the foster-child-of-Silence-and-slow-Time dept.
With its inquisitive eyes, furry snout, and lush pelt, the mouse—nicknamed Xiao Zhu, or Little Bamboo—nimbly perched on a bamboo stalk, striking a pretty pose for the camera. But this mouse doesn't exist in nature.
Made in a lab in Beijing, Xiao Zhu pushes the boundary of what's possible for genetic engineering and synthetic biology. Rather than harboring the usual 20 pairs of chromosomes, the mouse and its sibling cohorts only have 19 pairs. Two chunks of different chromosomes were artificially fused together in a daring experiment that asked: rather than tweaking individual DNA letters or multiple genes, can we retune an existing genomic playbook wholesale, shuffling massive blocks of genetic material around at the same time?
[...] Chromosome-level engineering is a completely different beast: it's like rearranging multiple paragraphs or shifting complete sections of an article and simultaneously hoping the changes add capabilities that can be passed onto the next generation.
[...] The new study, published in Science, made the technology possible for mice. The team artificially fused together chunks from mice chromosomes. One fused pair made from chromosomes four and five was able to support embryos that developed into healthy—if somewhat strangely behaved—mice. Remarkably, even with this tectonic shift to their normal genetics, the mice could reproduce and pass on their engineered genetic quirks to a second generation of offspring.
[...] The study isn't perfect. Some genes in the engineered mice were abnormally tuned down, resembling a pattern usually seen in schizophrenia and autism. And although the mice grew to adulthood and could breed healthy pups, the birth rate was far lower than that of their non-engineered peers.
Even so, the study is a tour de force, said evolutionary biologist Dr. Harmit Malik at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, who was not involved in the study. We now have this "beautiful toolkit" to tackle outstanding questions regarding genomic changes on a larger scale, potentially shedding light on chromosomal diseases.
Li-Bin Wang, Zhi-Kun Li, Le-Yun Wang, et al., A sustainable mouse karyotype created by programmed chromosome fusion, Science, 377, 2022. DOI: 10.1126/science.abm1964
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Tuesday September 13, @01:51PM (1 child)
This *was* a major achievement, but it's NOT "a million years of evolution". Evolution is not only change, it's also selection against the environment.
This is a quite impressive change. Fusing chromosomes and having it be successful isn't trivial, and it's not something that's been well explored. (This is probably a first.) But it's NOT "a million years of evolution". Saying that it wouldn't happen in an average species line more than about once in a million years is probably an underestimate, but there are exceptions.
If you were to TRY to justify that headline, you'd need to explain what environment it was more adapted to, and why the adaptations fit the environment.
(Score: 2) by Username on Tuesday September 13, @01:58PM
