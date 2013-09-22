from the people-dying-older-than-us dept.
Jean-Luc Godard chose to end life through assisted dying, lawyer confirms:
Jean-Luc Godard, the maverick French-Swiss director who revolutionised post-war cinema in Europe, died by assisted dying, his lawyer has confirmed.
The medical report on the death of the 91-year-old director said he had chosen to end his life. He "had recourse to legal assistance in Switzerland for a voluntary departure" because he was "stricken with 'multiple incapacitating illnesses'", Godard's legal council, Patrick Jeanneret, told AFP.
[...] The practice of assisted dying – helping someone take their own life at their request – is regulated in Switzerland and permitted if offered without a selfish motive to a person with decision-making capacity to end their own suffering.
Libération quoted Godard's 2014, appearance on Swiss TV at that year's Cannes festival, when had been asked his views on dying. He said he didn't foresee wanting to continue living at any cost. "If I'm too ill, I don't have any desire to be lugged around in a wheelbarrow ... not at all," he said. Asked whether he could imagine resorting to assisted dying, he said: "yes", but added "for now", saying that the choice was "still very difficult."
In France the law allows doctors to keep terminally ill patients sedated until death but stops short of allowing assisted dying.
In a separate development before Godard's death was announced, the French president Emmanuel Macron confirmed this week that a national debate would be held to potentially broaden end-of-life options in France, with a citizens' assembly to consider issues around euthanasia and assisted dying.
What are your views on assisted dying? Are there exceptions to your views for extenuating circumstances? Could you support someone close to you if that was their choice?
(Score: 3, Touché) by RedGreen on Wednesday September 14, @04:38PM (2 children)
I will not be kept alive by artificial means so some idiot doctor can waste both my time and all those resources that can best be used by someone who will live if treated. Too many morons go on the idea they have to live at all costs screw them they can live a natural life like it is supposed to be, not this god damn garbage the parasite doctors push these days. The oh we have the technology to keep you suffering for months if not years on end extending a life that is already over. How the hell does that fit with there oath to cause no suffering, I have seen people so doped up they do not even know what planet they are on, somehow that is supposedly treating them without causing harm, total bullshit. Or even worse the ones when even all that medication they give them does no good, nothing but total pain and misery to end their life. That option should be given to all who need to end their suffering, it is the only humane thing to do if you actually care about people and not the money to be made off of them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 14, @05:14PM (1 child)
That option is offered to you even now. Take an one person tent (just don't be cheap) and a bottle of nitrogen or argon (not mixed with CO2); put on some music you like, have your drink, close the tent, open the gas bottle and go to sleep.
Why would any sane person ask (or pay) another nice and decent one to kill them?
(Score: 2) by bart9h on Wednesday September 14, @05:20PM
In many cases a person is just too debilitated or otherwise incapable to do that.