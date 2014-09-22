from the slip-slidin'-away dept.
Florida-Sized 'Doomsday Glacier' in Antarctica May Slip Into the Ocean More Quickly
When measured across geological timescales that span eons, it's fair to say the massive Thwaites Glacier in West Antarctica is in the midst of a collapse. Now new data drawn from the seafloor suggests that it could retreat even faster than previously thought, leading to dramatic impacts on global sea levels.
If the entirety of the Florida-sized ice sheet and some surrounding ice were to slide into the ocean, it could raise sea levels by three to ten feet spelling potential devastation for a number of coastal communities worldwide.
For context, we've seen less than a foot of sea level rise over the past three decades, and that's been enough to increase flooding in a number of places. The worst case scenario were we to lose the Thwaites would redraw coastline maps around the world.
'Doomsday Glacier' is Teetering Even Closer to Disaster Than Scientists Thought
Researchers say the icy mass is "holding on by its fingernails":
Underwater robots that peered under Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier, nicknamed the "Doomsday Glacier," saw that its doom may come sooner than expected with an extreme spike in ice loss. A detailed map of the seafloor surrounding the icy behemoth has revealed that the glacier underwent periods of rapid retreat within the last few centuries, which could be triggered again through melt driven by climate change.
[...] The Thwaites Glacier extends well below the ocean's surface and is held in place by jagged points on the seafloor that slow the glacier's slide into the water. Sections of seafloor that grab hold of a glacier's underbelly are known as "grounding points," and play a key role in how quickly a glacier can retreat.
In the new study, an international team of researchers used an underwater robot to map out one of Thwaites' past grounding points: a protruding seafloor ridge known as "the bump," which is around 2,133 feet (650 m) below the surface. The resulting map revealed that at some point during the last two centuries, when the bump was propping up Thwaites Glacier, the glacier's ice mass retreated more than twice as fast as it does now.
Researchers say the new map is like a "crystal ball" showing us what could happen to the glacier in the future if it becomes detached from its current grounding point — which is around 984 feet (300 m) below the surface — and gets anchored to a deeper one like the bump. This scenario could become more likely in the future if increasingly warmer waters melt away the glacier's guts, according to the statement.
[...] The resulting map showed that the bump is covered with around 160 parallel grooved lines that give it a barcode-like appearance. These strange-looking grooves, which are also known as ribs, are between 0.3 and 2.3 feet (0.1 and 0.7 m) deep. The spaces between the ribs range short and wide, between 5.2 and 34.4 feet (1.6 and 10.5 m) apart, but they are most commonly around 23 feet (7 m) apart.
[...] "It's as if you are looking at a tide gauge on the seafloor," study lead researcher Alastair Graham, a geological oceanographer at the University of South Florida, said in the statement. "It really blows my mind how beautiful the data are." However, the eye-catching grooves on the seafloor are also cause for concern, he added.
Based on the spacing of the ribs, the researchers estimated that when the Thwaites glacier was anchored on the bump, the icy mass retreated at a rate of between 1.3 and 1.4 miles (2.1 and 2.3 km) per year. This means that the glacier was retreating almost three times faster than it was between 2011 and 2019, when it was receding at a rate of around 0.5 miles (0.8 km) per year, according to satellite data.
[...] The new findings are worrying because they show that the Thwaites glacier experienced "pulses of very rapid retreat" even before the effects of climate change increased the current rate of ice loss, Graham said. It shows that the glacier has the potential to accelerate much faster if it becomes detached from its current grounding point and anchors to a subsequent bump-like grounding point, he added.
