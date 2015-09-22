Splatoon 3 hasn't just climbed to the top of the charts, it's absolutely demolishing them, at least in Japan. Nintendo announced the latest sequel in its party shooter series has already sold over 3 million copies in just three days there, making Splatoon 3's launch bigger than The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Pokémon Sword and Shield, and any other Switch game you can think of.

"[D]omestic sales of the Splatoon 3 game for the Nintendo Switch system have surpassed 3.45 million units in the first three days since its launch on September 9, 2022," Nintendo wrote in a press release today. To put that number in perspective, it's more than the combined launch sales of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Pokémon Legends: Arceus in Japan.

We don't have U.S. sales numbers for the game yet, but initial indications point to Splatoon 3 being one of the biggest Switch games ever. And it's not because it's some massive evolution of the series either. I played it a fair bit over the weekend, and in many ways it feels like the sort of iterative improvement you'd expect for an online shooter, taking the lessons learned from Splatoon 2 and making a more refined and robust sequel.