Enhancements to Arduino IDE

posted by janrinok on Friday September 16, @12:14PM
The new major release of the Arduino IDE is faster and even more powerful. In addition to a more modern editor and a more responsive interface it features autocompletion, code navigation, and even a live debugger. The Arduino IDE 2.0 features a new sidebar, making the most commonly used tools more accessible.

Tutorials and guides for the Arduino IDE 2.0 can be found here.

If you haven't already given the new IDE 2.0 a try, here are just a few of the key features...

  • Autocomplete during sketch editing

  • Dark Mode

  • Never lose a sketch keeping them safely at Arduino Cloud

  • Serial Plotter

  • In-app updates

There is lots more information in the quoted link. [JR] If you are an Arduino user, or any other single board computer, what do you use them for? Care to share some of your stories?

