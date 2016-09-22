from the you-win-again-Einstein! dept.
Scientists sent a satellite to space to test Einstein's weak-equivalence principle with extreme precision:
In 1916, Albert Einstein dared to declare that Isaac Newton was wrong. No, he said, gravity is not a mysterious force emanating from Earth.
[...] And while the genius mathematician referred to this perplexing notion as his theory of general relativity, a title that stuck, his peers called it "totally impractical and absurd," a title that didn't. Against all odds, Einstein's mind-numbing idea has yet to falter. Its premises remain true on both the smallest of scales and the incomprehensibly large. Experts have attempted to poke holes in them again, and again and again, but general relativity always prevails.
And on Wednesday, thanks to an ambitious satellite experiment, scientists announced that, yet again, general relativity has proven itself to be a fundamental truth of our universe. The team conducted what it calls the "most precise test" of one of general relativity's key aspects, named the weak-equivalence principle, with a mission dubbed Microscope.
[...] The weak-equivalence principle is a weird one.
It pretty much says all objects in a gravitational field must fall in the same way when no other force is acting on them -- I'm talking external interference like wind, a person kicking the object, another object bumping into it, you get the idea.
[...] The Microscope project sent a satellite into Earth's orbit that contained two objects: a platinum alloy and titanium alloy. "The selection was based on technology considerations," Rodrigues said, such as whether the materials were easy and feasible to make in a lab.
[...] If you're into the technicalities, the results of the experiment showed that the acceleration of one alloy's fall differed from the other by no more than one part in 10^15. A difference beyond this quantity, the researchers say, would mean the WEP is violated by our current understanding of Einstein's theory.
[...] In a way, general relativity theory's solidity is kind of a problem. That's because even though it's an essential blueprint for understanding our universe, it isn't the only blueprint.
We also have constructs like the standard model of particle physics, which explains how things such as atoms and bosons work, and quantum mechanics, which accounts for things like electromagnetism and the uncertainty of existence.
[...] Both of these concepts seem just as unbreakable as general relativity, yet aren't compatible with it. So… something must be wrong. And that something is preventing us from creating a unified story of the physical universe. [...]
But the bright side is that the vast majority of scientists consider all of these theories to be unfinished. Thus, if we can somehow find a way to finish them – locate a new coupling, for instance, as Rodrigues says, or identify a new particle to add to the standard model – that might lead us to the missing pieces of our universe's puzzle.
"It should be a revolution in physics," Rodrigues said, of breaking the WEP. "It will mean that we find a new force, or maybe a new particle like the graviton – it is the grail of the physicist."