The 'smarter path' line markings use the natural science of photoluminescence – similar to the process used in glow-in-the-dark childrens' stickers, toys or watches.

When it's dark, the coating emits light it has absorbed and stored through the day, so that the lines and pavement markings can be better seen.

[...] Mr Emanuelli said while overcast days may affect the light's longevity, they usually last "most of the night" after sunny days.