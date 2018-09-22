Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Australia Now Has Glow in the Dark Roads

posted by hubie on Sunday September 18, @10:43PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the ENCOM-International dept.
/dev/random

An Anonymous Coward writes:

An Australian company is trialing glow in the dark road markings to improve road safety. The trial is a part of a $4 million government program installing new innovative treatments across regional Victoria. Describing it as a "photo-luminescent delineation treatment" the government hoped it would provide drivers with a stronger visual signal to follow in low light.

The 'smarter path' line markings use the natural science of photoluminescence – similar to the process used in glow-in-the-dark childrens' stickers, toys or watches.

When it's dark, the coating emits light it has absorbed and stored through the day, so that the lines and pavement markings can be better seen.

[...] Mr Emanuelli said while overcast days may affect the light's longevity, they usually last "most of the night" after sunny days.

It only took 40 years to get TRON in real life. How soon can we expect the T1000?

Original Submission


«  Wizards of the Coast Files Lawsuit to Stop Publication of Tabletop Game
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Australia Now Has Glow in the Dark Roads | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.