So far, all the information we've received about Intel's 13th generation Raptor Lake CPUs has been through leaks. An engineering sample benchmark here, a leaked sales deck there, and so on. Now Intel has joined in on the fun by leaking the specs for its launch CPUs, though it didn't mean to. [...]

The slip-up was caught by noted Twitter leaker Momomo_us, who snapped a screenshot (below). If you go to the page where it was found, Intel has swapped the info out with specs for its Alder Lake CPUs. There are no big surprises in Intel's slip-up. However, it does confirm the info in the leaked sales decks from a few days ago. It'll be launching with three CPUs, and the boost clocks are confirmed as well. [...]

[...] So overall, nothing mind-blowing here, but at least we have confirmation. Intel will launch Raptor Lake with six SKUs total, as previously reported. Each CPU will be offered in both K and KF variants, with the latter lacking an integrated GPU. Intel is holding an "Innovation" event on Sept. 27 and 28, according to PCMag, so we assume the CPUs will debut there. That's also the same day AMD's Zen 4 CPUs will be available to the public, so it seems these two companies are at it again. Also, since AMD has already released its pricing for Zen 4, it'll be very interesting to see how Intel responds. We also wonder if it'll use the event to launch its Arc GPUs. After all, it said a week ago the launch would be "very soon."