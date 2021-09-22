Stories
Hoverbike Makes its US Debut at Detroit Auto Show

posted by hubie on Thursday September 22, @01:01AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
upstart writes:

Hoverbike Makes Its US Debut at Detroit Auto Show - ExtremeTech:

XTURISMO is the latest development out of AERWINS, a Japanese air mobility startup. While the hoverbike's center indeed looks like a street bike, it's surrounded by large fans, lending the vehicle the overall appearance of a massive, rideable drone. The 300-kilogram (661-pound) hoverbike is powered by both an internal combustion engine and a battery, which together lend XTURISMO its 40-kilometer (24.8-mile) cruising range. XTURISMO can zip around at speeds up to 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour while carrying payloads (AKA drivers) up to 100 kilograms, or 220 pounds.

[...] Though XTURISMO's range and speed are undoubtedly lower than some aspirational hoverbike drivers would hope for, the technology has to start somewhere, and mild freeway speeds aren't a terrible place to start. Of course, none of that matters if you're turned off by XTURISMO's $777,000 price tag...and its lack of availability in the US. Because Japan doesn't consider XTURISMO to be a type of aircraft, special licenses aren't required to drive it there, and Japanese residents can begin buying and driving the hoverbike as soon as they wish.

Action video

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 22, @01:28AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 22, @01:28AM (#1272924)

    First, because it's dumb, a flying veg-o-matic, a very loud one

    Second, the seat should be a nice recliner... Not some "stick your butt out like your waiting for a..." well, you know

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 22, @01:50AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 22, @01:50AM (#1272930)

      You can use them in your cyberpunk dystopian film and edit the leafblower noise out.

