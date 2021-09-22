from the Cool! dept.
Refreezing poles feasible and cheap, new study finds:
The poles are warming several times faster than the global average, causing record smashing heatwaves that were reported earlier this year in both the Arctic and Antarctic. Melting ice and collapsing glaciers at high latitudes would accelerate sea level rise around the planet. Fortunately, refreezing the poles by reducing incoming sunlight would be both feasible and remarkably cheap, according to new research published today in IOP Publishing's Environmental Research Communications.
Scientists laid out a possible future program whereby high-flying jets would spray microscopic aerosol particles into the atmosphere at latitudes of 60 degrees north and south – roughly Anchorage and the southern tip of Patagonia. If injected at a height of 43,000 feet (above airliner cruising altitudes), these aerosols would slowly drift poleward, slightly shading the surface beneath. "There is widespread and sensible trepidation about deploying aerosols to cool the planet," notes lead author Wake Smith, "but if the risk/benefit equation were to pay off anywhere, it would be at the poles".
[...] Pre-existing military air-to-air refuelling tankers such as the aged KC-135 and the A330 MMRT don't have enough payload at the required altitudes, whereas newly designed high-altitude tankers would prove much more efficient. A fleet of roughly 125 such tankers could loft a payload sufficient to cool the regions poleward of 60°N/S by 2°C per year, which would return them close to their pre-industrial average temperatures. Costs are estimated at $11 billion annually – less than one-third the cost of cooling the entire planet by the same 2°C magnitude and a tiny fraction of the cost of reaching net zero emissions.
"Game changing though this could be in a rapidly warming world, stratospheric aerosol injections merely treat a symptom of climate change but not the underlying disease. It's aspirin, not penicillin. It's not a substitute for decarbonization," says Smith.
Wake Smith, Umang Bhattarai, Douglas G MacMartin, et al. A subpolar-focused stratospheric aerosol injection deployment scenario [open] 2022 Environ. Res. Commun. 4 095009. DOI: 10.1088/2515-7620/ac8cd3
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 22, @02:48PM
That the normal climate is glaciers over much of North America and Europe. We might not want to "restore" the climate to "normal" conditions.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 22, @03:02PM
Storms are driven by heat differentials. With the poles warming faster than the tropics, this has been one of the quietest hurricane seasons on record. Since their predictions of bad weather aren't coming true, they have come up with this idea to increase storms so we can go back to chanting "climate change bad".
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday September 22, @03:16PM
>newly designed high-altitude tankers
Because, the basic idea has been kicking around since high altitude jets, and we already shade the surface a significant amount with condensation trails... what aerosols would they propose using? Mostly water vapor would seem to be generally recognized as safe for the fallout zone and you can always back off the program when polar cooling in the summer months is shown to triple large hurricane development frequency. Of course, other "more efficient" chemicals will be proposed, and studied...
Україна досі не є частиною Росії.
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Thursday September 22, @03:21PM (1 child)
I had to go past the linked article to the actual PDF to find a description of the specific material to be deployed
Looking at Sulfur Dioxide's Wikipedia article, it is a major component of volcanic eruptions, so high-altitude deployment is relatively natural. However, you may also recognize it as the cause for acid rain. My quick skim of the article doesn't reveal environmental consequences of polluting the upper atmosphere, but I'm sure the penguins are ready for sulfuric acid snow.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday September 22, @03:35PM
So, we're proposing acid rain for Antarctica and the North Pole.
Yes, it's a naturally occurring substance - so is mercury, lead, etc. The question is: how was this naturally occurring substance distributed before we started spreading it around? If we accumulate 50 years of acid snow in Antarctica, how's that going to play with ocean chemistry when civilization finally does collapse, the flights stop and all the acid snow melts at-once?
If they can make it work with water vapor, even at 10x the cost, I'm in favor of some trial runs. H2SO4, not so much. Fun question: how much CO2 will these high altitude tankers be releasing on their missions to cool the planet? Also, a little rhyme (doubtless mis-remembered in parts) from our high school chemistry classes: Mr. Sanders (the chem teacher) is a happy man, happiest man on the floor. Mr. Sanders will be a happy man no more when we switch his H2O with H2SO4.
Україна досі не є частиною Росії.