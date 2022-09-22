from the sleepy-chicken dept.
F.D.A. Warning on NyQuil Chicken Alerts Many to Existence of NyQuil Chicken
Cooking poultry in cold medicine is a bad, dangerous idea that few people seemed to be aware of until the government warning attracted media coverage.
[...] In recent weeks, some people on TikTok, Twitter and other sites discovered years-old videos and images of people pouring blue-green NyQuil, a nighttime cold medicine, over chicken breasts in a pan or pot. It was, to be clear, a dangerous idea that no one should do — it could lead to consuming unsafe levels of the product, and over-the-counter medicines should be used only as directed.
But it was not clear if people were actually trying it themselves in significant numbers; most people commenting were expressing horror at the concept or making jokes about it. There have been no reports of hospitalizations or deaths related to NyQuil chicken, a tongue-in-cheek recipe that first surfaced in the notorious 4chan forum in 2017 and also received a spike of attention in January.
Still, the new flurry of interest in recent weeks caught the attention of the Food and Drug Administration, which issued a straight-faced notice on Sept. 15 advising against participating in what it called "a recent social media video challenge."
"The challenge sounds silly and unappetizing — and it is," the agency warned. "But it could also be very unsafe."
Also at Reuters.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday September 23, @07:20AM
Why does the FDA feel the need to save stupid people from themselves? Let the problem correct itself for this generation and the ones to come.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Friday September 23, @08:02AM (1 child)
I mean, seriously, get back to protecting the sane people from companies cutting corners to make a quick buck at the expense of people and let the idiots that want to off themselves have a fighting chance to achieve their goal.
Anyone a tide pad for desert?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 23, @08:12AM
The government can't stop us from consuming the forbidden sweet and sour chicken!