Today, for better or worse, the Internet is a rather free range for children. Websites ask their users' ages, sure. But virtually anyone who came of age around the rise of the Internet can probably relate a time or 20 when they gave a false birthdate.

A California law now in the works might bring that world to a crashing halt.

AB 2273, or the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act, promises to make the Internet safer for children—in part by tightening age verification. Its opponents instead believe that, in the process, AB 2273 could completely decimate the existing Internet as we know it.

[...] California wouldn't be the first jurisdiction to tighten age-related design standards for websites. AB 2273 explicitly cites an existing law in the United Kingdom, which expects websites to comply with a bespoke age-appropriate design code. (In fact, both bills share a backer, one Baroness Beeban Kidron, a campaigner for children's rights online.)

That U.K. law has already made ripples. YouTube disabled its autoplay feature for users under 18. Instagram started preventing adults from messaging under-18s who don't follow them. TikTok stopped sending under-18s push notifications after a certain point each evening.