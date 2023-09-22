from the guess-my-age dept.
AB 2273 could be a sea change for online privacy:
Today, for better or worse, the Internet is a rather free range for children. Websites ask their users' ages, sure. But virtually anyone who came of age around the rise of the Internet can probably relate a time or 20 when they gave a false birthdate.
A California law now in the works might bring that world to a crashing halt.
AB 2273, or the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act, promises to make the Internet safer for children—in part by tightening age verification. Its opponents instead believe that, in the process, AB 2273 could completely decimate the existing Internet as we know it.
[...] California wouldn't be the first jurisdiction to tighten age-related design standards for websites. AB 2273 explicitly cites an existing law in the United Kingdom, which expects websites to comply with a bespoke age-appropriate design code. (In fact, both bills share a backer, one Baroness Beeban Kidron, a campaigner for children's rights online.)
That U.K. law has already made ripples. YouTube disabled its autoplay feature for users under 18. Instagram started preventing adults from messaging under-18s who don't follow them. TikTok stopped sending under-18s push notifications after a certain point each evening.
[...] Though California's code doesn't yet exist, AB 2273 lays out a few requirements. For one, websites must report their data-management practices to a California government agency. Also, websites can't collect or sell data on children (including geolocation) that isn't absolutely necessary for children to use the website. And websites must tell a child when a parent or guardian is tracking their activity on that site.
Where AB 2273 becomes more than a little controversial is the requirement that, to determine which users ought to experience what, websites must "estimate the age of child users with a reasonable level of certainty."
[...] Some of AB 2273's sponsors and defenders see the bill as a necessary measure in a world where children are vulnerable to dangers like manipulative websites, invasive apps, and social-media addiction.
But from many corners, the reaction has been less than positive. AB 2273 has garnered a wide range of opponents, including privacy advocates and big tech. Santa Clara's Goldman likens the law to a neutron bomb. "It will depopulate the Internet and turn many services into ghost towns," he says.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 23, @09:10PM
The 1st Amendment has something to say about this. I hope somebody with the money makes a case for it.
(Score: 1, Troll) by Opportunist on Friday September 23, @09:12PM (2 children)
My page is hosted abroad. I don't give a flying fuck about your laws.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday September 23, @09:28PM (1 child)
Nobody gives a fuck about your page.
Big companies however can't afford to lose Californian customers, and will implement whatever the state requires to operate there. And if one does it, they'll all do it. Same reason why Americans are annoyed by Euro-centric GDPR-compliant cookie questions when they visit American sites.
The problem is that for real age verification to happen on the internet, anonymity must die. That would be a major blow for liberty and free speech around the world.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday September 23, @09:35PM
Hey, they standardized all the phones, and then de-facto everything else, on micro-USB for data and charging. They can put up all the 1-time cookie banners they want.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday September 23, @09:19PM
Will we have to go back to our filthy, perhaps additionally filthy, chat rooms [youtu.be]?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 23, @09:28PM
The next step will be all minors will be required to only access the Interwebs in public spaces, like libraries, where
they will be on camera and their sessions captured and kept in-perpetuity
California Uber Alles