CEO Cries After Nine Million Optus Accounts Hacked

Saturday September 24, @06:34PM
In September 2022 private data for around 9 million Optus users was stolen.

In response, the CEO of Optus Australia has offered an emotional apology after customers raged about the hack online. A statement from Optus said that Information which may have been exposed includes customers' names, dates of birth, phone numbers, email addresses, and, for a subset of customers, addresses, ID document numbers such as driver's licence or passport numbers.

It is thought that 2.8 million people had all of their details taken, while information for around 7 million people which included DOB, email address, and phone numbers was stolen. Optus is "very sorry" and knows that "customers will be concerned". Optus has said its services were not affected in the breach and remain safe to use, with messages and voice calls not compromised.

Customers have taken to social media to say that the telco had not yet contacted them to make them aware of the breach.

Nothing to worry about. Just another online day in Australia.

  • (Score: 2) by RS3 on Saturday September 24, @06:53PM (1 child)

    by RS3 (6367) on Saturday September 24, @06:53PM (#1273449)

    Maybe Australia does things differently, but why do Optus need birth date, driver's license, passport numbers, etc.?

    • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday September 24, @07:02PM

      by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Saturday September 24, @07:02PM (#1273451) Journal

      MOTD at the bottom of the article (for me):

      "Never give an inch!"

      It's the business of business to not give you an more than an inch (unless it's up your arse), but take as many miles from you as they can.

      These guys should be crying because they're going to jail and losing everything, not because they're "Sorry".

      Same with the likes of Zuckerberg: "We know we shouln't have done that, and I'm sorry we did. Again. And again. and again. We're so sorry. Again." Bull-shirt.

  • (Score: 2) by Opportunist on Saturday September 24, @07:06PM

    by Opportunist (5545) on Saturday September 24, @07:06PM (#1273453)

    He doesn't just cry, he commits Seppuku. Way more entertaining to watch.

