It's long been recommended as a way of easing eye strain while working at a computer screen. Now the 20-20-20 rule – taking a break of at least 20 seconds, every 20 minutes, to look at least 20 feet away - has been confirmed by scientists at Aston University to help ease some of the symptoms of prolonged computer use.

It's estimated that at least half of people using computers in their regular work have some form of digital eye strain, resulting in eye surface problems including irritation and dryness, or vision issues such as headaches or blurred vision. Humans normally blink around 15 times each minute. When staring at screens, this number decreases generally to half that rate or less. That can lead to dry, irritated, and tired eyes, but twenty seconds focusing elsewhere is long enough for the eyes to relax enough to reduce the strain.

This is the first time that the 20-20-20 guidance rule has been properly validated.

[...] The findings confirm that people should try and take breaks from their screens. He added: "Although we used sophisticated software, it's easy for others to replicate the effect by setting a timer on their phone, or downloading a reminder app. It's a simple way of reminding yourself to take regular breaks for the good of your eyes."