Volkswagen's charging unit Elli and re.alto, a startup owned by Brussels-based Elia, signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday to collaborate on ways to integrate EVs into the electricity system.

The multiyear partnership plans to identify barriers to EV integration and explore how powering the grid with EV batteries can help stabilize electricity costs and reduce energy prices.

The vehicle-to-grid concept allows customers to inject the electricity stored in their EV battery back into the grid, drawing energy from it when necessary. Volkswagen said the partnership will explore price incentives to encourage drivers to contribute to the electricity system when the vehicle is parked.

"The rapid rise in electric vehicles is reinforcing the need for cooperation between the electricity and mobility sectors," Elia Group CEO Chris Peeters said in a statement. "We want to enable the increasing number of EV users to charge their EVs while keeping the electricity system in balance.