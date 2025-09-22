from the this-miracle-food-of-high-energy-plankton-is-NOT-people dept.
The global food supply faces a range of threats including climate change, wars, pests and diseases. An organism too small for the human eye to see—microalgae—could offer some answers.
Feeding a growing world population that will, according to United Nations forecasts, reach 9.8 billion by 2050, and the need to conserve natural resources for generations to come may seem conflicting at first.
But a solution, while not yet in sight, is certainly not out of reach. European scientists recently have developed an appetite for microalgae, also called phytoplankton, a sub-group of algae consisting of unicellular photosynthetic microorganisms.
Most people are familiar with the largest form of algae, kelp or seaweed. It can grow up to three meters long and, in some forms, is a well-known delicacy. The related species microalgae, which can be found in both seawater and freshwater, have gained attention in research due to their extraordinary properties.
These microscopic organisms can be used for animal feed, particularly in aquaculture, and various foods including pasta, vegan sausages, energy bars, bakery products and vegetable creams.
[...] "Microalgae can be cultivated in many different locations, under very different conditions," said Massimo Castellari, who is involved in the Horizon-funded ProFuture project aimed at scaling up microalgae production. "We can grow it in Iceland and in a desert climate."
The technologies for the intensive cultivation of microalgae have been in development since the 1950s.
Today, microalgae are cultivated in open- or closed-system photobioreactors, which are vessels designed to control biomass production. The closed-system version, while more expensive to build, offers more control over experimental parameters and less risk of contamination.
The substance is by no means just a trendy food supplement. For example, in Chad, a landlocked, low-income country, the consumption of spirulina harvested from Lake Chad has significantly improved people's nutritional status because spirulina is an excellent source of proteins and micronutrients.
On top of its nutritional value, microalgae offer climate benefits by sequestering carbon dioxide as well as economic advantages by using farming areas more efficiently and—through the use of non-arable land—expanding the possibility of biomass production.
[...] While the benefits of cultivating organic microalgae for food and feed are substantial, market growth will require overcoming obstacles including a lack of automated production in the industry, according to Castellari, who works at the Institute of Agrifood Research and Technology in Barcelona, Spain.
[...] "Microalgae can help us to increase the protein production within Europe to reduce our dependence on other countries," said Castellari of the ProFuture project.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by SomeRandomGeek on Monday September 26, @03:52PM (1 child)
Algae cultivation has always seemed to have such great potential for such diverse uses as animal feed, people feed, biofuel, and carbon capture. But it has never been clear what a practical algae farm would look like. Would it be self contained, or in a lake or ocean? The obvious benefit of algae is that you can grow organisms that are precisely tailored to your needs. But there is also an obvious cost in needing to provide those organisms with environments precisely tailored to their needs. Does anyone know of any commercially viable (or even near commercially viable) forms of algae farming today?
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Monday September 26, @04:05PM
Spirulina farms like the one mentioned in TFA are the most common land-based algae farms that *harvest* algae. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ezNaZnCuPdA [youtube.com]
Another less obvious but more common type of farm that grows algae as-an-input instead of harvesting it is in aquaculture farms raising tilapia. They commonly fertilize their ponds with phosphate to encourage algae growth for the fish. The algae takes up nitrogen and the fish recycle it.
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Monday September 26, @03:53PM
I've played with growing algae and in my non-expert opinion it's difficult to make an argument for it vs. hydroponics. The raw calories-per-drop-of-water value is higher for algae and you can pack more density into bioreactors. That's great for a space constrained environment like space travel, but here on earth we have a preposterous amount of non-arable land (and water) that can be used for Hydroponics. I feel like you do better growing produce people already know how to cook and use without the challenges of harvesting and de-watering the algae, preventing colonization with non-target organisms, and finding a way to make it both digestible and palatable.
(This isn't a food bias-based opinion btw, I'm a person that eats bugs. :) )