Many tech fans and enthusiasts were shocked over the weekend by the news that EVGA, one of the more popular AIB manufacturers, would no longer produce graphics cards based on Nvidia GeForce GPUs. EVGA stated that their relationship with Nvidia was "abusive" and accused Nvidia of having a "severe lack of communication" when it came to pricing for graphics cards.

[...] However, a report from Igor's Lab claims that EVGA's issues with profits may have been somewhat self-inflicted. Igor notes that EVGA operates differently compared to other AIB producers like Asus, Gigabyte, and many others. Unlike those companies, EVGA outsources the circuit boards and coolers to third parties, which increases the overall cost of producing a card. Igor claims this outsourcing drops EVGA's profit margins to around 5%, as opposed to other manufacturers whose margins sit around 10%.

According to Igor, EVGA's generosity has also been one of their downfalls. EVGA's graphics cards have had significantly longer warranty periods than competitors, and EVGA has also offered a "step-up" program, allowing a consumer to upgrade their GPU should their current card be rendered "obsolete" by a new release.

Igor spoke to an anonymous competitor, who claimed that EVGA's strategy was "suicidal" and that "if it were profitable, we would have done it long ago."

It's fair to assume that EVGA is being truthful with their claims regarding Nvidia's abusive treatment of manufacturers. Nvidia has been known to set strict guidelines and deadlines for product releases. A report from JPR shows that Nvidia's guidelines have allowed Nvidia's profits to grow rapidly, while the AIB manufacturer's profit margins have fallen nearly 20% since 2000.