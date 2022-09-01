from the expectations-are-pre-arranged-resentment dept.
We aren't very good at predicting what will make us happy. That is one finding from a study by Basel economists. They investigated the effects of purchasing a home on life satisfaction. The positive effect on happiness did not last as long as people expected.
A big yard, more space, or admiration from family and friends; the reasons for home ownership may vary, but the goal is the same: ultimately, it's intended as an investment in happiness. Prof. Dr. Alois Stutzer and Dr. Reto Odermatt of the University of Basel's Faculty of Business and Economics examined whether home-buyers' expected increase in life satisfaction actually materialized following their move into their own four walls. Their results are outlined in the Journal of Happiness Studies.
The authors evaluated the statements of over 800 future home owners in Germany as recorded in the German Socio-Economic Pales (GSOEP). The dataset contains information about people's expected and actual life satisfaction. On a scale of 0 to 10, respondents were asked to evaluate their current level of happiness and to predict where they would fall on the scale in five years. Results indicated that homeownership does, in fact, result in increased happiness, but not to the extent predicted by the future homeowners themselves.
[...] "Adaptation has a relativizing effect on life satisfaction. People generally anticipate it, but they underestimate it," Reto Odermatt says. "When predicting future life satisfaction after moving into their own homes, on the other hand, people seem to disregard adaptation entirely." Accordingly, participants overestimated the medium-term added value of homeownership.
[...] "In economics we generally assume consumer sovereignty. In other words, that we know what's good for us," not the researchers. This study, however, shows that people may wrongly estimate the happiness factor of a decision, thereby not acting in their best interest.
In order to combat this tendency, it's worthwhile to examine one's own values, especially before making major decisions. "Material values tend to be overestimated and often lead to incorrect prognoses. Intrinsic values therefore seem to be a better compass on the search for happiness in life than extrinsic values," the economist concludes.
(Score: 2) by EJ on Tuesday September 27, @08:21AM
There is no "magic bullet" for happiness. If you can't be happy with what you have, then you'll never be happy with what you can get.
There is most definitely logic in looking to remove things in your life that make you miserable, but thinking "if I just had a GF/BF, I'd be happy," or "if I just had a new car, I'd be happy," or "if I just won the lottery, I'd be happy" is delusional.
Sure, "if I didn't have cancer (or other disease)" is a realistic thought, but that's REMOVING a bad thing rather than ADDING something you think will be good.
Home ownership is still a very good idea. You end up paying less each month, have a STABLE monthly payment (no worry of rent increase), and even can deduct some of the interest in many cases. It does add some extra responsibilities, but it's all worth it in the end. Renting is just an awful way to live.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday September 27, @08:33AM
They have weird reasons for buying. Big yard? Space? You can always rent a house instead of an apartment. Admiration? You shouldn't be spending that kind of money (only) for shallow reasons.
Reasons to buy a house: Independence: It's yours, you are not beholden to a landlord or anyone else. Long-term view: You can change, renovate and invest in the place - which you won't do for a rental.
Finally, happiness is not "permanent". When your life situation improves, you are immediately a lot happier, but this levels out over time. So asking people after five years if they are still ecstatic about owning a home? Well, no, they aren't - their happiness level has asymptotically returned close to where it was before. That's how emotions work.
Finally, too many people underestimate the potential downsides of home ownership. There are a lot of costs - utilities, taxes, insurance, etc.. And maintenance. Over the lifetime of a property, maintenance averages around 1% of the value per year. So a $500k property will cost $5k/year to maintain.
You also wind up doing a lot of maintenance yourself: You can't just call the landlord when your faucet drips or your door squeaks. If you enjoy that kind of thing, great. If you don't, either your house will fall into disrepair, or you will be paying even more money to fix all the little stuff that goes wrong over time.
