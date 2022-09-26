NASA has temporarily called off the launch of Artemis I and will roll its mammoth Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule back to the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center. The decision comes as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to travel north across Cuba and into Florida, bringing extreme winds and rain to the pad's vicinity.

The space agency decided to stand down its launch teams and focus on preparing for a rollback on Saturday morning, deferring a final call to Sunday. On Sunday, NASA announced it would continue monitoring the storm, giving it every last opportunity for the rocket to remain on the pad and to shoot for an Oct. 2 launch date -- but on Monday, it was announced that the tangerine-hued rocket will be rolled back into the VAB starting at 11 p.m. ET.

That timing, NASA explained, was based on predicted weather criteria in the area and the decision to allow "time for employees to address the needs of their families and protect the integrated rocket and spacecraft system."