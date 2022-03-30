from the very-1337-hash dept.
Generating checksums—cryptographic hashes such as MD5 or SHA-256 functions for files is hardly anything new and one of the most efficient means to ascertain the integrity of a file, or to check if two files are identical.
However, generating a file containing its own checksum as part of its content is a task quite daunting, if not seemingly impossible due to a paradox involved in the process.
That has not stopped a researcher from creating a PNG image that contains the file's MD5 checksum, visible within the matrix of pixels that make up the image.
[...] BleepingComputer confirmed the checksum of the image in question is
1337e2ef42b9bee8de06a4d223a51337, which are the characters displayed vertically within the image itself.
[...] A checksum is a smaller-sized chunk of data, or even a digit, derived from another set of digital data as a means to detect errors or data corruption that may have occurred. The idea is that any minor change occurring to the original file or piece of data will alter its checksum indicating that the integrity of the data is now void.
[...] You need the checksum or hash of a file first to include this information within the content of the file itself. But doing so by editing or altering the file will effectively change the file's checksum, therefore making this practice seem impossible.
[...] What Buchanan essentially created is colloquially called a "Hashquine," a term coined in 2017 by hardware and software enthusiast, foone to refer to files that show their own hash.
The same year, Google security engineers, known as spq and Ange Albertini successfully demonstrated the concept by respectively generating GIF and Postscript files that displayed their own hash as part of the file's contents:
[...] What Buchanan has demonstrated today, however, essentially makes the MD5 hashquine technique possible for PNG files.
[...] "Ever since, I wanted to make a PNG hashquine. I thought about it for a while, but couldn't figure it out - the same tricks used for the GIF file format can't be directly applied to PNG."
[...] Buchanan has shared a detailed technical breakdown in a Twitter thread on how he was able to land on his hashquine, and it has to do with leveraging hash collisions:
[...] It seems it'll be a while until, much like Rogdham, Buchanan is also able to release his code for PNG-MD5 hashquines.
The researcher tells BleepingComputer he's further refining the code which at the time is "a bit of a rube goldberg machine" and potentially working on a paper.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Wednesday September 28, @04:00AM (1 child)
MD5 collisions for images have been feasible with normal hardware for about a decade now. I looked around a bit but could not find an actual reference for this new claim. This would be interesting to read about if it were published by a reliable source. Images containing their own MD5 hashes have been around for a few years, but this might be some advancement or breakthrough in the process. The above summary points to Bleeping Computer which is fairly dodgy to begin with and it in turn points to some heresay aka "tweets".
(Score: 1) by hey_popey on Wednesday September 28, @04:03AM
Furthermore, the challenge requested a format "such as PDF", and multiple MD5 collisions with PDF have been done at least since 2007: https://www.win.tue.nl/hashclash/Nostradamus/ [win.tue.nl]