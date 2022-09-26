The gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 started leaking south and east of the island Bornholm on the 26th. Both pipelines go from Russia to Germany. A pressure drop from 105 to 7 bar was detected in the night and now the the sea is bobbling. https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/pressure-defunct-nord-stream-2-pipeline-plunged-overnight-operator-2022-09-26/ The Danish military has released video and photos (Danish): https://www.forsvaret.dk/da/nyheder/2022/gaslakage-i-ostersoen/

A seismologist detected what appears to be explosions at 02:03 and 19:04. Poland's prime minister claims it's sabotage. The Danish Prime minister is more cautions. The German newspaper Die Welt speculates that it might have been Russia themselves that did it. Kreml is also cautious but doesn't rule out sabotage.

I don't know that much about gas pipelines. What do you soylentils think about any repairs, and if underwater pipelines are worth it?